Report: Lopetegui wants De Gea at Real Madrid
14 June at 12:45Reports from Spain suggest that new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has given a green light to the club to sign David de Gea and Alvaro Odriozola.
Lopetegui was announced as the Los Blancos boss two days during his stint as the Spain manager. Yesterday though, his rein as the Spanish boss came to an end as he was sacked from his post hours before the start of the World Cup.
Ok Diario report that Lopetegui has already gone about identifying his summer transfer targets.
One prime target is Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and the second is Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
