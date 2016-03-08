Report: Luis Vuitton owner eyes Milan takeover
17 September at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan can see a change in ownership in the near future as the world’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault is interesting in taking over the club, as per Il Messaggero.
According to the latest report, the French businessman who has a total estimated worth of more than €96 billion and owns as many as 70 brands including Luis Vuitton, is readying to table an offer of more than €1 billion to take the ownership of the Milan-based club.
The offer will be a tempting one for the current Milan owners who have recently turned down offers in the region of €600 and €750 million for the Rossoneri.
The report stated that Arnault is eyeing a complete overhaul of the club by investing huge amount of money to attract stars at the club, attracting major sponsors and at the same time investing in the academy as well.
