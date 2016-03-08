Report: Luperto agrees contract extension with Napoli
23 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s defender Sebastiano Luperto has reportedly agreed a contract extension with his current club, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been in impressive form for the Naples-based club in the ongoing campaign where he has already made eight appearances in all competition.
As per the latest report, Luperto has agreed to extend his current contract—which is set to expire in the summer of the year 2023—for another 12 months with the club and he is now set to stay with the Gli Azzurri till the summer of 2024.
Luperto has been a Napoli player since 2013 when he joined the club’s U19 team from Lecce U19 for a reported fee of just €50,000.
Since then, the Italy U21 international has represented his current club’s senior team in 25 matches in all competition.
