Report: Lyon eye Valencia defender in January
21 December at 10:55French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon are looking to sign Spanish La Liga side Valencia’s veteran defender Ezequiel Garay in the January transfer window, as per Le Progrés cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the current club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
As per the latest report, Lyon are looking to take advantage of the situation and are ready to make a move for the player in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments