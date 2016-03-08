Report: Madrid considering Eden Hazard as Ronaldo replacement
08 July at 16:15It appears Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a move to Italian giants Juventus. With that deal looming, they are allegedly looking to London in hopes of finding an attacking player who can slide in and try to pick up where Ronaldo left off.
As reported by As, Real Madrid could look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. The Belgian of Chelsea is the third choice of Perez after Neymar and Mbappé, but both of those are more complicated profiles to acquire
Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 after joining from French side Lille.
Hazard has been a standout at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has helped propel his team to a semifinal appearance. The Belgians will suit up against France on Tuesday for a spot in the World Cup final against the winner of England-Croatia.
