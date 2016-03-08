Italian reports have revealed that Bordeaux winger Malcom would like to join Inter Milan as they are his first choice. Inter recently met up with Bordeaux for the young Brazilian as talks have been positive. According to Sky Sport, even if he has interest from clubs like PSG, Liverpool and Dortmund, the player would prefer joining Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan. Inter will have to wait for after June 30th 2018 because of the FFP rules as Bordeaux reportedly want 50 million euros for Malcom..