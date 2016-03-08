Report: Maldini could leave AC Milan on loan in January

After renewing his contract with AC Milan yesterday, signing a five-year extension, Daniel Maldini could leave the Rossoneri in January to get some more game time under his belt. This what today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport reports.

Currently, the attacking midfielder is playing with the Primavera side, which of course is good for his development. However, it would be even better if he could get some playing time with a first team, which is why a loan move is on the cards. Perhaps Serie B will be his next destination.