Man City confirm interest in Napoli ace?

Manchester City’s official Twitter handle tweeted a daily round up of transfer rumours and the headline was “Media Watch | City ‘in prime position’ for Jorginho?”. In the link, they might have confirmed their interest in the midfielder.



​Pep Guardiola wants to sign the Brazilian Italian midfielder and is available in the transfer market for 60 million euros. The online story from Manchester City’s official website states that several sources that they have reached an agreement for Napoli midfielder.



It also says that it is the intention of Manchester City to initiate conversations with Napoli for Jorginho. They can accelerate their interest in signing Jorginho as their interest is serious at the moment.



Manchester City are currently negotiating with Aurelio De Laurentiis and hoping that a deal can be agreed soon so that Jorginho can travel to England to complete his medical formalities. Jorginho’s game is well suited for the style of play coached by the manager of the English champions, Pep Guardiola.

