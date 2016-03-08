Report: Man City keeping tabs on Barca’s defender

12 December at 11:05
English Premier League outfit Manchester City are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s centre-back Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window, as per fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Manchester-based club are struggling on the defensive front in the ongoing campaign after number of injuries to key players.

As per the latest report, City have identified Umtiti as a perfect fit and are ready to make a move for the player in the near future.

