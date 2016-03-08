Report: Man City set sights on three Inter players - the details
03 April at 13:00Due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, it remains to be seen how the transfer window will shape up this summer. Either way, we can expect to see some big deals, although the theme will most likely be swap deals between the clubs as a result of the economy.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via FCInterNews.it), after being linked with several players in the Premier League, it shouldn't be ruled out that some of Inter's players could end up in the league. In fact, Manchester City have picked out three Nerazzurri players.
In addition to Lautaro Martinez, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the last few weeks, the English side are also keeping tabs on the defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni. The latter, in particular, seems to have attracted the attention of Guardiola.
A big offer could be enough for Inter to part ways with the Slovakian. For Bastoni, on the other hand, a summit is scheduled at the end of the season to discuss a contract renewal.
