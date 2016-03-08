Man City see €130m bid for Juve star duo rejected: the details
06 June at 13:50Reports from Italian daily TuttoSport and Ilbianconero say that Premier League giants Manchester City failed a double-raid on Juventus for Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic.
The reigning Premier League Champions will look to continue their dominance in the Premier League and will look to bolster their side, even more, this summer. While they haven't made a single signing yet, they are yet to flex their muscles.
Reports from Tuttosport and Ilbianconero say that City have launched a double raid on Juventus by looking to sign Douglas Costa and Pjanic.
It is said that the Citizens will pay about 80 million euros for Douglas Costa and while it is said that they have already have had a bid rejected for Pjanic, they will make a 50 million offer for the Bosnian in what will be a 150 million euros raid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
