Report: Man United confident of signing Juve target in January
07 November at 10:30English Premier League outfit Manchester United are confident of signing league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Daily Express cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has been linked with the likes of Juventus from Italy and Real Madrid from Spain in the recent past.
As per the latest report, United—who are also interested in the 27-year-old—are confident of securing the former Ajax midfielder in the January transfer window.
