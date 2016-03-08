Report: Man United eye Everton’s striker after missing out on Haaland
31 December at 17:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eyeing a move for league rivals Everton’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Manchester-based club have suffered a serious blow in their hunt to bolster the attacking unit for the rest of the campaign with highly-rated Erling Braut Haaland ended up joining German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund despite concrete interest from United.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Calvert-Lewin who is likely to cost around €50 million.
