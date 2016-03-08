Report: Man United make €60 million offer for Serie A defender
13 October at 20:55It is not a secret that José Mourinho's Manchester United are looking for a new defender in January as they reportedly have their eyes on Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Italian news paper La Nazione (via the SportWitness) recently reported that Mourinho's Man United made a 60 million euros offer for the Fiorentina player. Let's not forget that José Mourinho was present to watch the Serbia vs Montenegro game as he certainly watched the defender play (other than Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic).
It seems like talks are ongoing even if Fiorentina reportedly "turned down" United's opening bid for him. Time will tell as Mourinho's club are also said to have their eyes on AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli and Inter defender Milan Skriniar.
Nikola Milenkovic's contract will expire in 2022 with Fiorentina as we should have more news on the matter soon enough. Visit Calciomercato.com for more general football news right here right now...
