Report: Man United make offer for Juventus and Spurs target
13 October at 13:45Nikola Milenkovic currently plays for Fiorentina and the 21-year-old defender is quickly making a name for himself as one of the most talented young defenders in the league. The Serbian centre-back/full-back represented his country at the World Cup in Russia during the summer and has attracted the attention of many big clubs.
Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked to Milenkovic – with it now being thought that Milenkovic could follow in the footsteps of Nemanja Vidic – arguably the greatest Serbian defender of all-time and one who had many happy seasons at Manchester United.
Florence newspaper La Nazione are reporting that Jose Mourinho was so impressed with Milenkovic’s performance for Serbia against Montenegro on Thursday that he told the United executives to move immediately. Reportedly, United offered €60m for Milenkovic, which Fiorentina have rejected – either due to not wanting to sell at all in January, or the belief of holding out for a lot more for next summer.
