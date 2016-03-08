Report: Man United revive interest in midfield target
06 January at 17:55English Premier League outfit Manchester United have revived interest in Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as per goal.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese international is being termed as one of the very best in his position in the world of football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past as well.
As per the latest report, United have revive their interest in Fernandes as they look to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
