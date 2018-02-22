Report: Juve 'close' to announcing signing of Man utd defender
21 May at 13:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport believe that Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian will be Juventus' first defensive signing of the summer.
The 28-year-old Darmian joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from Serie A side Torino for a fee in the region of 13 million euros. He has failed to nail down a regular spot for himself though and has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford. This season, the right-back has appeared only eight times in the league, out of which five has been starts.
Corriere dello sport believe that Darmian will be Juve's first defensive signing of the summer, with Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara set to return from their loan spells at Atalanta this summer.
Juve will pay United a fee in the region of 13 million euros for a player who is willing to come back to Italy in a bid to reinvigorate his career.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
