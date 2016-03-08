Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham could be reportedly ready to swap centre-backs with one another next summer.The Daily Mirror state that Man Utd could be willing to offer Spurs Eric Bailly in an attempt to sign Toby Alderweireld next summer.United had made attempts to sign Alderweireld this past summer, but they could not sign the Belgian, who is now playing regularly for Spurs again this season.Bailly has been linked with a move to Spurs over the past few weeks.