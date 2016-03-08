Report: Man Utd bid for Milinkovic-Savic rejected
31 May at 16:10Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market because of his great athletic and technical abilities combined with physical domination where he can boss the opposition players.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a transfer target for big clubs across Europe. Starting from Juventus it goes all the way till Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain. Jose Mourinho wanted to sign the midfieler and partner him with his compatriot, Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.
According to the report from Top Calcio, Manchester United have already made a bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Manchester United’s bid is started with a bid of 91 million pounds and 14 million euros bonus. This also includes 10 per cent future sale that will go to Lazio.
Disappointing news for Manchester United and their fans because Lazio have already turned down the offer from the English Premier League club for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
