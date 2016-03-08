Report: Man Utd could move to Real Madrid duo this summer

Reports from La Repubblica state that Manchester United can look to bring both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to the club this summer.



United have drawn strong links with Bale this summer, especially after his comments following Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool last weekend. Even Ronaldo had opened about his future after the game and that sparked rumors of a possible return to Old Trafford this summer.



La Repubblica report that United can look to bring both Ronaldo and Bale to Greater Manchester this summer, as both the stars are willing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)