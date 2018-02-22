Report: Man Utd defender meets Juve, deal close
24 May at 11:55Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian met Juventus’ director of football Fabio Paratici in Milan yesterday. The Italian defender was in Italy to negotiate with the Old Lady when Paratici also met Morata and his agent.
La Gazzetta dello Sport provides the details of negotiations between Darmian and Juventus and claims that a deal between the two parties is close.
Darmian wants to leave Manchester United and tops Juventus’ summer shopping list to reinforce their defensive pack.
The player has already agreed to join the Old Lady and the Italian club need to reach an agreement with Manchester United as well.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Manchester United could accept to sell Darmian for a fee close to € 13 million.
Darmian is expected to move to Juventus in the summer and yesterday’s meeting with Paratici is another proof that his return to Italy is really close.
Juventus are also set to complete the signing of Liverpool star Emre Can in the coming days.
