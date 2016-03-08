Report: Man Utd look to extend star’s contract but Juve still wait…
13 November at 16:45After a fantastic start to the 2018/19 campaign, Anthony Martial may be in line for a contract extension at Manchester United. Martial’s current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2019 but the Red Devils are looking to extend it by at least a year, for now.
However, Juventus are waiting in the wings and will remain waiting for Martial, even if a free transfer in the summer is now no longer an option. Juventus will continue to attempt to persuade either Manchester United or Martial’s representatives into securing the Frenchman for themselves, yet United would now love to keep him in Manchester.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments