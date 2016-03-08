Report: Man Utd plot January bid for Roma star

Manchester United are ready to make an offer to sign Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini, The Sun reports.



The talented centre midfielder is one of the most promising Italian players and although he is yet not a regular starter for the Giallorossi several top clubs are being linked with welcoming his services.



​Juventus and Arsenal were interested in signing Pellegrini in the summer but the player eventually decided to remain at the Olimpico where he is coached by his mentor Eusebio Di Francesco.



Manchester United could make an offer to sign Pellegrini in January but the Giallorossi may not be likely to sell as thy have already given away Radja Nainggolan and the same could happen with Kevin Strootman, a former Man United target, who was subject to a € 23 million bid by Marseille.



The offer was accepted by the Giallorossi and Strootman is now considering the offer of the French club.

