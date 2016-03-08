Report: Man Utd ready €100m bid for Juve target

As reported by the English newspaper The Guardian, Man Utd are ready to offer €100m for the Norweigan striker to fight off all the competition. If true, then it would certainly be a big blow for Juventus, who aren't keen on going that high.

After a great start to the season with RB Salzburg, especially in the Champions League, Erling Haaland has attracted the interest of several big European clubs. In Italy, Juventus are interested in his services, which won't be easy to get.