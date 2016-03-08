Report: Man Utd's Pogba picks Barcelona shirt number

The midfielder of Juventus, Miralem Pjanic was a transfer target for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.



​Unfortunately for Barcelona, they cannot sign the former midfielder of AS Roma and thus they have moved on to sign the former midfielder of Juventus and current star of Manchester United, Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window.



As per the information gathered by Tutto Sport, the sports director of Barcelona, Eric Abidal met Paul Pogba met the French midfielder who won the FIFA 2018 World Cup with France in Los Angeles.



A new attempt to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus will only happen if Miralem Pjanic joins Barcelona. Now that they have turned their attention to sign Paul Pogba, Barcelona no longer need to sign Pjanic.



Paul Pogba is teased by the idea of wearing the Barcelona shirt and he will wear No 8 shirt, which was previously worn by Andres Iniesta, if he joins Barcelona.