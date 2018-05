Manchester United are ready to pay Elseid Hysaj's £44m release clause this summer. The Napoli right-back will become the seventh most expensive defender of all time. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/TYD4imdZQX — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2018

According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Manchester United are set to pay the €50 million release clause contained within the contract of Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj. The Albanian internationalist has been on José Mourinho’s radar for several years , and it seems the duo could now finally team up at Old Trafford, in turn making Hysaj the seventh most expensive defender in history.(The Sun)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)