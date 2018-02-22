Report: Man Utd set to pay Napoli full-back’s €50m release clause
15 May at 20:50According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Manchester United are set to pay the €50 million release clause contained within the contract of Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj.
The Albanian internationalist has been on José Mourinho’s radar for several years, and it seems the duo could now finally team up at Old Trafford, in turn making Hysaj the seventh most expensive defender in history.
Manchester United are ready to pay Elseid Hysaj's £44m release clause this summer. The Napoli right-back will become the seventh most expensive defender of all time. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/TYD4imdZQX— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 15, 2018
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
