Report: Man Utd target agrees Juventus move, deal close
19 June at 17:30Joao Cancelo had a fantastic finish to the season whilst on loan at Inter Milan but now it appears that the right-back will be lining up for Inter’s fierce rivals Juventus next season.
IlBiancoNero.com reveal that Cancelo is set to sign for Juventus on a contract worth €3 million per season. Juventus have reportedly had a €30m (+€2-3m in bonuses) bid accepted by Valencia and are eager to bring the 24-year-old to Turin.
Cancelo has agreed terms with Juventus and appears to be just days away from signing for the Old Lady.
This news will come as disappointment to Manchester United fans who were excited about the idea of Cancelo at Old Trafford. However, with Diogo Dalot signed, they will surely not be too disappointed about this one.
After Stephan Lichtsteiner departed on a free transfer to Unai Emery’s Arsenal, there was a right-back shaped hole in Juventus’ team. All eyes on the Portuguese talent to impress now.
