Report: Man Utd target close to signing new contract at Barcelona
02 June at 17:00Samuel Umtiti is finally close to agreeing a new contract with Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Samuel Umtiti has 60 million euros release clause in his contract which can be triggered by any of the big Europea clubs. Manchester United have been rumoured to be interested in signing the French international defender.
Manchester United’s hope of signing Samuel Umtiti may not be possible as he is close to renewing his contract at Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona have raised their offer so that it can satisfy his agent.
Samuel Umtiti’s agent Arturo Canales is happy with the offer made by
Barcelona. Arturo Canales has travelled to Nice, France where Samuel Umtiti played and scored for Didier Deschamps’s side against Italy. France won the match in Nice 3-1.
Arturo Canales will now discuss the proposal made by Barcelona and the offer is reportedly not close to what Samuel Umtiti was hoping for.
