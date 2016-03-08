Report: Manchester City are inches away from Jorginho, the latest
16 June at 20:50Manchester City have been after Italian international Jorginho for some time now as a deal seems to be inching closer. Napoli already have a replacement for him lined up as they are close to signing Real Betis young starlet Fabian Ruiz. First they want to sell Jorginho as they will then acquire Ruiz afterwards. Jorginho is now inches away to his much anticipated move to England it would seem. Here is what Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had to say on the matter as he spoke to Corriere dello Sport (via Sporting News):
"City? I spoke to City directors again on Thursday about Jorginho but it is now Giuntoli who is holding talks with them. We have to find an agreement but we are closer. I think that we can soon reach an agreement".
Radio Kiss Kiss have since added that a deal is indeed getting very close as Jorginho is set to leave Napoli soon...
