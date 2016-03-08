Report: Manchester City eye Juventus target
23 September at 14:44English Premier League outfit Manchester City are interested in making a move for French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the French league and has also attracted interest from Italy where Serie A giants Juventus are also likely to make a move for him in the coming months.
Aouar has been a sensation ever since joining Lyon in the year 2017 where he has scored 14 goals in 74 league appearances.
