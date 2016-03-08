Report: Manchester City eye Juventus target

23 September at 14:44
English Premier League outfit Manchester City are interested in making a move for French Ligue 1 side Lyon’s midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the French league and has also attracted interest from Italy where Serie A giants Juventus are also likely to make a move for him in the coming months.

Aouar has been a sensation ever since joining Lyon in the year 2017 where he has scored 14 goals in 74 league appearances.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.