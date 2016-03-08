Report: Manchester City raise their offer for Jorginho
09 June at 22:52Jorginho's agent had recently talked to the press as he revealed that there was still a 10 million euros distance between what Napoli wanted and what Manchester City were offering. He also added that his client wanted to join Manchester City badly as he admired Pep Guardiola's work. It now seems like City heard the cry of Jorginho's agent as it is reported that they improved their offer.
A NEW IMPROVED OFFER FOR JORGINHO - According to Sky Sport Italia (via Napoli 24), it seems like Manchester City have now improved their offer for Jorginho. It is reported that Pep Guardiola's team recently offered Napoli 47 million euros plus 6 more million euros in bonuses. This is now pretty close to Napoli's 60 million euros price-tag. It is now in Aurelio De Laurentiis' hands as it remains to be seen if he wants to drop his asking price a little.
If a move fails to occur in the coming days, CIty might then turn to Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement...
