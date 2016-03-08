Report: Manchester City to be given same transfer ban as Chelsea?

Several days ago Chelsea was given a transfer ban for the next two transfer markets by FIFA for irregularities in the signings of 29 underage players. The Blues have already declared that they will appeal against the decision.



However, now it seems that Manchester City could face a similar punishment, as reported by the Daily Mail. City, which will face Chelsea on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup in Wembley, is subject of a parallel investigation by FIFA, also on its conduct regarding the signings of young foreigners.



It must be noted that already last March, the English club was investigated for similar conduct, which was reportedly triggered by interviews granted by two African players, George Davies and Dominic Oduro, to a Danish newspaper, in which they claimed to have played for the City before their 18th birthday.



FIFA are generally tough about such matters. Before Chelsea, they sanctioned even three Spanish clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid not too long ago.