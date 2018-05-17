Report: Manchester United make Buffon contact amid Psg and Liverpool links
17 May at 21:35Gigi Buffon confirmed that he was going to leave Juve at the end of this season but it remains to be seen if he will play for another club next season. In between Buffon and his retirement, there are PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United too according to Tuttosport.
As we had previously reported, PSG are serious about Buffon as they are reportedly ready to offer him a two year deal. Other than PSG, it seems like José Mourinho's Manchester United also have interest in him as they have had a recent contact with the Juve legend. It remains to be seen what Gigi Buffon wants to do but it now seems likely that he continues his playing career in another country as there are many clubs who have already showed a lot of interest in him.
Buffon appeared in 34 games so far on the season in 2017-18 for club (Juve) and country (Italy) as he once again had a very solid season. As his future is in doubt, time will tell where he ends up...
