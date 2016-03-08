Report: Manchester United name Milan, Inter stars as alternatives to Maguire
28 July at 13:30Manchester United are busy preparing for the 2018-19 Premier League season and are currently in the United States playing in the International Champions Cup with matches against AC Milan, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. They have yet to make any flurry of activity in the transfer market as fans are wanting to see more additions to the squad.
Once area of need is on the back line and the Red Devils could be lining up a move for a defender soon. They are currently hot on the trail of England World Cup star Harry Maguire, but Leicester are holding firm so far.
Manchester United’s top target is indeed Maguire, but if the deal does not go through, the English club has alternatives ready. And among these according to the Daily Mirror there are also Leonardo Bonucci of Milan, who may be set for a return to Juventus and Milan Skriniar who for Inter is considered unsellable.
Click here for more transfer news from around Europe
Go to comments