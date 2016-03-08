Report: Manchester United player a target for Inter
29 September at 18:00Although the seasons in England and Italy have really just begun, that doesn’t stop the transfer rumors from circulating as clubs always have their eyes set on how they can improve their squad in the future. One player that has been linked with a move away from his current club is Nemanja Matic. The Manchester United midfielder did not find much playing time at the start of the season, but it seems as if he has worked his way back into the rotation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Although he is finding space, there still is nothing scheduled as far as a contract extension even though his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Already proposed to Milan, according to Calciomercato.com, today Matic is linked to Inter who seems to be more interested in signing the player on a free transfer. Inter coach Antonio Conte is very familiar with Matic as he already trained him at Chelsea.
For more news visit our homepage!
Claudio Perfetto
Go to comments