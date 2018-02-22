Report: Manchester United reach agreement with Atlético for right back

Manchester United are looking to reinforce a defense that gave up the second fewest goals in the Premier League, just one more than Manchester City at 28. The club's eyes have been on the Spanish capital and it appears they may have found their man.



According to the Sunday Mirror, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the purchase of right back Sime Vrsaljko for about 40 million euros. The Croatian has featured 29 times in all competitions this season while producing four assists.



For his size the 26-year-old is rated highly in terms of aerial duels and interceptions, and he is calm under pressure and with the ball at his feet. Vrsaljko started his career in Croatia before briefly playing in Italy for Genoa and Sassuolo before making the move to Spain.



