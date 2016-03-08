Report: Manchester United to complete first summer transfer
02 June at 16:20With Liverpool completing their first signing summer transfer window in Fabinho, Manchester United are now going to follow their rivals. The Red Devils and FC Porto have agreed a deal that will bring Diogo Dalot to England, reports A Bola.
He had a termination clause of 20 million euros before, which should have been triggered last month. Since United did not trigger that clause in May, now they have to pay 24 million euros to FC Porto.
Diogo Dalot has also agreed personal terms with the English Premier League club that is managed by his countryman, Jose Mourinho. The right back will now sign a five year deal with Manchester United.
A Bola basically claim that the deal for Diogo Dalot has already completed now and are now only waiting for the official confirmation. Diogo Dalot will become Manchester United’s first signing of the summer transfer window. He is one of the brightest prospects of Portugal.
