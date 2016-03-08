Report: Manchester United to sign Inter's Ivan Perisic on one condition
27 July at 16:42Manchester United have been linked with Inter Milan’s winger Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer window.
The Croatian professional footballer was a wanted man for the manager of the English premier League club, Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window of 2017. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Ivan Perisic did not join them last year.
As per the information gathered by the British press the Daily Mirror, the former manager of Real Madrid and Inter Milan are still interested in signing the winger of the Nerazzurri in the summer transfer window.
According to the British press, the Red Devils will only sign Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan on one condition. That is the French professional footballer Anthony Martial ends up leaving Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
The former player of AS Monaco has a lot of interest from clubs across Europe in the summer transfer window.
