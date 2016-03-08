Report: Mandzukic agrees terms with AC Milan despite Inter and Man Utd interest

It has become very clear that the Croatian isn't in the plan of the Juve management, having played zero minutes in the league thus far. Therefore, he's looking to find a new club in January, and the Bianconeri are more than willing to offload him.

As stated by the newspaper, Milan have already agreed on terms with Mandzukic after receiving the approval of Juventus, who rather would sell the player to the Rossoneri than Inter. The Nerazzurri are considered as direct rivals in the Scudetto race, hence the decision.

However, there is still a long way to go until the January market, and thus Man Utd and Inter are still not out of the race.