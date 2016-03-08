Report: Mandzukic seems destined for Qatar
17 September at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is now seems destined for a move to Qatar, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window and the rumours intensified after his exclusion from Juve’s Champions League squad.
As per the latest development, two Qatari clubs—Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan—are interested in acquiring the services of the 33-year-old.
It is believed that both clubs are willing to pay Juventus somewhere between €5-10 million for the player whereas Mandzukic is also expecting to receive a massive contract in order to move to the Middle Eastern country.
