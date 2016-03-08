Report: Marcelo unsure of future with Real
23 November at 09:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran full-back Marcelo has refused to rule out a move from the Spanish capital-based club.
The Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past, and while talking to YouTube channel Qué partidazo cited by Calciomercato.com, the 31-year-old has refused to commit his long-term future with the Los Blancos and insisted that he is only focusing on the present circumstances.
"I prefer short-term thinking,” he said. “I am with Madrid at the moment but do not think about what I will do in the future. I'm still some distance away from the end of my career so let’s see.”
