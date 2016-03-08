Report: Marcelo unsure of future with Real

23 November at 09:55
Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran full-back Marcelo has refused to rule out a move from the Spanish capital-based club.

The Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past, and while talking to YouTube channel Qué partidazo cited by Calciomercato.com, the 31-year-old has refused to commit his long-term future with the Los Blancos and insisted that he is only focusing on the present circumstances.

"I prefer short-term thinking,” he said. “I am with Madrid at the moment but do not think about what I will do in the future. I'm still some distance away from the end of my career so let’s see.”

For more updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.