Report: Marotta furious because of Caldara
02 October at 10:36Beppe Marotta’s Juventus exit has left many Black and White fans speechless. Marotta built the team that we all know today and after his announcement on Saturday evening, there are many rumors concerning the reason for his Juventus exit.
According to Rai Sport Marotta didn’t agree to sell Mattia Caldara to AC Milan. The Italian center-back joined Juventus for € 25 million last summer but left the club after playing just one friendly game with the Black and White shirt.
Juventus decided to sell Caldara to AC Milan in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci and according to Rai Sport Marotta didn’t agree with the club’s decision.
According to several reports in Italy, Marotta was also against the big operation that brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and wasn’t too happy about Gonzalo Higuain’s sale as well.
Due to many misunderstandings with President Agnelli, the duo decided to part ways with Marotta who is now linked with joining Manchester United or AC Milan together with Antonio Conte.
