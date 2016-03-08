Report: Marquinhos edges closer to contract extension with PSG

marquinhos, psg, esulta, capitano, 2018/19
05 October at 17:55
French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Marquinhos is closing on a contract extension with his club, as per L'Equipe.

The Brazil international was heavily linked with a number of European powerhouses during the recently concluded summer transfer window but he rejected all the proposals.

As per the latest development, the 25-year-old—whose current deal with the club will expire in 2022—is set to extend his stay in the French capital.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.