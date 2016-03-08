Report: Marquinhos edges closer to contract extension with PSG
05 October at 17:55French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Marquinhos is closing on a contract extension with his club, as per L'Equipe.
The Brazil international was heavily linked with a number of European powerhouses during the recently concluded summer transfer window but he rejected all the proposals.
As per the latest development, the 25-year-old—whose current deal with the club will expire in 2022—is set to extend his stay in the French capital.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments