Report: Marquinhos edging closer to contract extension with PSG
02 November at 21:00French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s defender Maquinhos is edging closer towards signing contract extension, as per Le10sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Paris-based club have recently extended the contract of star midfielder Marco Verratti and as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are now focused to extend the contract of the Brazil international in the coming days.
Maquinhos—who has joined PSG from AS Roma in the summer of 2013 for a reported fee of €31.4 million—has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022.
