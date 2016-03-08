Report: Marseille have strong interest in Balotelli
02 June at 21:35According to France Football, Marseille have strong interest in Nice striker Mario Balotelli. The Italian striker is now back within the Italian national team as he had a very good season in the French league with Nice. Parma, Napoli and Monaco have also said to be interested in Balotelli even if Marseille seem to be in pole position at the moment. Rudi Garcia is their current coach as Balotelli would surely be a nice add for his team. Marseille want to act quick on the supermario front as they would like to acquire him as soon as possible...
Go to comments