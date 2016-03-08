Report: Marseille prepare €30m bid to sign Strootman

Marseille are ready to offer € 30 million to sin Kevin Strootman, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Dutch midfielder is a cornerstone of Eusebio Di Francesco's side but the arrivals of Javier Pastore and Bryan Cristante this summer could mean less game time for the experienced midfielder in the 2018/19 campaign.



The Ligue 1 giants would be ready to increase Strootman's € 3.5 million-a-year salary but both the player and Roma seem to be not willing to finalize the deal.



Marseille, however, have yet to place their offer. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport the Ligue 1 giants will make their bid in the coming 48 hours.