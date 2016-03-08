Report: Matteo Renzi's son to sign with Udinese

Udinese started off this past season with a 2-2 draw away to Parma. Udine were actually 2-0 down but came back into to game to earn a point. According to the latest reports in Italy, it seems like Udinese are set to sign 17 year old Francesco Renzi. The interesting thing? Francesco Renzi is the son of Matteo Renzi who was the Italian Prime Minister from 2014 till 2016.



Francesco Renzi impressed Udinese a lot during the Affrico mini tournament as he was on trial. He will now reportedly sign a contract with Udinese as he will likely play for the Udinese youth squad this coming season. He will surely be interesting to watch indeed.



Udinese will take on Sampdoria next as they will meet up against them on Sunday. Udinese currently have one point in the Serie A standings...