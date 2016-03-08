Report: Mauro Icardi has reached an agreement with Inter for new contract
19 August at 10:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Mauro Icardi may have, in fact, already agreed the terms for a new contract with Inter Milan; the completion of the extension merely awaiting the final signatures.
Icardi is a vital part of Inter Milan’s team; having tied with Ciro Immobile in the race for Serie A top scorer last season. Furthermore, there were suggestions that Chelsea or possibly Juventus were interested in signing Icardi, yet the Argentine remained at Inter; looking to stay at the club until the far future.
The terms of the new contract, according to Corriere dello Sport, would see Icardi earn up to €8 million per season, for five years until 2023 – making him a centrepiece in the Inter project; as they look to challenge once again at the top of Serie A; having had a decent season last year and a fantastic transfer window this summer.
