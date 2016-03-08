Report: Mazzarri faces must-win game Brescia
04 November at 10:30Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s manager Walter Mazzarri’s job is under serious threat after series of poor results in the recent past.
The Turin-based club are currently placed on the 14th position of the league table with just 11 points from 11 games, 10 behind fourth-placed Lazio.
As per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com, the 58-year-old will have to guide his team to victory in their next league match against Brescia otherwise there will be a new manager on the bench of the club.
