Report: Mazzarri ready to try Laxalt against Milan
25 September at 10:15Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s manager Walter Mazzarri is ready to give a chance to Diego Laxalt to play against his old club AC Milan, as per Tuttosport.
The 25-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino from the Milan-based club, have already represented his new club in three matches in the league competition.
Torino and Milan will face each other in an important encounter on Thursday as both teams have six points after four games each.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments